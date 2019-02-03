Modern Ghana logo

FEATURED: A Letter To My Fellow Ghanaians! –the Ten Years Challenge...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line
1 hour ago | Football News

Fabregas Scores First Monaco Goal In Win Over Toulouse

By Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Fabregas Scores First Monaco Goal In Win Over Toulouse

Cesc Fabregas scored his first goal for Monaco as the Ligue 1 strugglers recorded their first win since the sacking of Thierry Henry.

Fabregas lashed home a loose ball just after the hour mark to lift the hosts to within a point of safety.

Aleksandr Golovin had given Monaco the lead with a smart finish from Gelson Martins' pass.

Christopher Jullien headed Toulouse level five minutes later, but Fabregas' goal proved to be the winner.

Fabregas joined Monaco on a three-and-a-half-year contract on 11 January, when his former Arsenal team-mate Henry was still in charge.

The principality club dismissed the Frenchman less than two weeks later, however, after collecting only five wins in all competitions under the 41-year-old's tutelage.

Leonardo Jardim, who spent four years at Monaco and secured the Ligue 1 title in 2016-17, replaced Henry on a two-and-a-half-year deal.

BBC

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah Staff Writer
Football News
Powered By Modern Ghana
Messi Scores Twice As Barcelona Fight Back To Draw At Home To Valencia
Gervinho Double Stuns Leaders Juventus
Pep Guardiola: Man City Boss Wants A Stylish Win Against Arsenal
See All The Nine Clubs Sulley Muntari Has Played For
TOP STORIES

Sorry For Slapping Sammy Gyamfi--Nana B Eats Humble Pie

11 hours ago

US Explains Visa Restrictions Against Ghana 

14 hours ago

Advertise Here | $10 per day

body-container-line