This Man Is Not A Genuine Servant Of Ya'oh, My Dear Paa Kow!!
32 minutes ago

Asante Kotoko To Camp In Mampong Ahead CCC Campaign

Ghanasoccernet.com
Asante Kotoko will pitch camp in Mampong as part of their preparations for the upcoming CAF Confederation Cup campaign.

The Porcupine Warriors ended their 10-day training tour in the Western region last week and will head to Asante Mampong where they will spend four days before moving back to the Garden City.

The team will train in the morning and in the evening according to their head coach, CK Akonnor.

'"The team will be moving to Mampong for a 4-day camping commencing God willing Tuesday where they will be training in the morning and evening respectively," he told Light FM

"We are on course with preparations to get the team in shape for Africa," he added.

