Harrison Afful Eulogizes Jonathan Mensah For Defender Of The Year Award

Ghana defender, Harrison Afful has hailed his international teammate Jonathan Mensah for being named the club's Defender of the Year.

Mensah made 26 starts on 27 appearances amidst a deep Crew SC backline and was twice named to MLSSoccer.com's Team of the Week.

He totalled 78 aerial duels won and ranked top-10 in the League in headed clearances with 65.

Additionally, the centre-back scored goal in a 3-2 road win over the New York Red Bulls on July 28, 2018.

This year Columbus Crew were eliminated from the Eastern Conference playoffs at the semi-final stage by New York Red Bulls.