Kotoko Confirm Readiness To Re-Sign Midfielder Adjei

The midfielder could be staging a comeback to the Porcupine Warriors after the club's chief confirmed their interest to sign him

Asante Kotoko are in the process of concluding terms with midfielder Daniel Nii Adjei, management member Nana Kwame Dankwah has confirmed.

The 30-year-old is currently in Ghana as a free agent after mutually terminating his contract with Moroccan giants Wydad Athletic Club Casablanca a couple of months ago.

He has been regarded as one of the options Kotoko can bring on board as they prepare for Caf inter-club competition.

"It's true that we have started negotiations with the player and his agent and there could be a return for him," Dankwah told Oyerepa FM.

"He is a good player and the trophies he has won throughout his career underline his quality but the technical team will meet and decide whether his arrival will help their course or not.

"The coach is in charge of player recruitment so although talks are ongoing, the final decision will be from him because at the end of the day, he will be measured based on his achievements at the club. We don't want to impose players on him," he added.

Adjei spent two seasons with Kotoko between 2006 and 2008 and won one league title. He later joined Congolese side T.P Mazembe and won the Caf Champions League, Confederation Cup and Super Cup.

Goal understands that Kotoko have proposed a two-year deal to the Adjei.