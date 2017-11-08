Asamoah Gyan's Former Italian Club Modena Declared Bankrupt

The former club of Asamoah Gyan, Modena have been declared bankrupt, ending 105 years of their history.

It's a sad end for the Canarini, who were locked out of the Stadio Braglia for non-payment of bills, and have not attended the last three Serie C games.

The last attempts to sell Modena faltered over the last couple of days and the players refused to take to the field, knowing they had not been paid in months and had no sign of more money coming from former President Antonio Caliendo.

Gyan, who is the captain of the Ghana national team spent two seasons at Modena on loan from Udinese.

He made 53 appearances and scored 15 goals in their Serie B campaign.

Former Ghana captain John Mensah also featured for the side in 2004 on loan from Chievo Verona.

The likes of Acosty Boadu, Prince Besea, Nana Hardy, Alimeyaw Salifu and Amidu Salifu, all played for the Stadio Alberto Braglia club.

Modena FC was founded in 1912 and had 13 Serie A campaigns, the most recent in 2003-04.

