Ghanaian players abroad wrap up: Ernest Asante keeps scoring record intact as Fatau Dauda's heroics earns vital point for Enyimba
GHANAsoccernet.com brings you comprehensive wrap of how Ghanaian players performed for the respective clubs across the globe over the weekend.
AUSTRIA
Duo David Atanga and Samuel Tetteh were again missing for Red Bull SalEnyimbazburg with injuries as they defeated Admira 5-1.
Defender Kadiri Mohammed was again an unused substitute for Austria Vienna in their 2-2 draw in the Vienna derby against Rapid Vienna.
Gideon Mensah played 90 minutes for FC Liefering in their 3-2 win at BW Linz.
Kennedy Boateng played full throttle for Reid in their 3-2 win against FAC Wien.
BELGIUM
Dennis Appiah played 74 minutes for Anderlecht in their 1-0 win over Oostende. Emmanuel Adjei Sowah did not make the match day squad.
Defender Joseph Aidoo is still waiting to make his debut for KRC Genk as he was an unused substitute in their 3-1 defeat at Standard Liege.
Midfielder Samuel Asamoah played 90 minutes for Sint-Truidense in their 2-0 loss at Zulte Waregem. Goalkeeper Abdul Manaf-Nurudeen was not included in Zulte match day squad.
Striker Eric Ocansey played full throttle for Eupen in their 3-1 loss at Club Brugge KV.
Nana Akwesi Asare played 90 minutes for KAA Gent as they were pipped 1-0 at home by Royal Antwerp.
Bernard Kumordzi played full throttle for Kortrijk in their 1-0 win over Sporting Lokeren.
Nana Amponsah registered another assist for Waaslan Beveren in their 2-2 draw with KV Mechelen.
Bernardinho Tetteh did not make Westerlo match day squad in their 2-1 home loss to Cercle Brugge as he still awaits his debut.
BELARUS
Striker Joel Fameyeh came on in the 58th minute for Dinamo Brest as they defeated Krumkachy 3-0. His compatriot Dickson Afoakwa did not make the match day squad.
BULGARIA
Striker Francis Narh made a cameo appearance for Levski Sofia in their 2-0 loss at Vereya.
CHINA
Frank Acheampong enjoyed his first 90 minutes in Tianjin TEDA shirt but they were thump 3-0 by Guangzhou Evergrande.
CROATIA
Striker Said Ahmed was taken off at half time in Hadjuk Split 3-1 loss to Dinamo Zagreb.
DENMARK
For three consecutive weeks, winger Ernest Asante scored as he bagged a brace for FC Nordsjaelland in their 4-1 win over Lyngby. His compatriot Godsway Donyoh assisted for Nordsjaelland second goal but was substituted in the 70th minutes.
Nana Welbeck played a cameo part for Odense BK in their 0-0 stalemate with Aalborg.
Kevin Mensah played the last seventeen minutes for Brondby in their gallant 1-0 win over FC Copenhagen.
Joseph Mensah was substituted in the 90th minute for AC Horsen in their 1-0 win over Silkeborg. Midfielder Ibrahim Moro was not included in Silkeborg match day sqaud.
ENGLAND
Striker Caleb Ekuban was an unused substitute for Leeds United in their 3-2 win at Bolton Wanderers.
Phil-Ofosu Ayeh missed Wolves 1-0 win against Middlesbrough through injury.
FRANCE
Ebenezer Assifuah scored a brace for Le Havre in their 4-1 win over Auxxere.
Lawrence Ati-Zigi wan an unused substitute for Sochaux in their 1-1 draw at Quevilly Rouen.
Ghanaian duo Majeed Waris and Alhassan Wakaso were missing in action again for Lorient in their 0-0 at GFC Ajaccio.
FINLAND
Duo Anthony Annan and Evans Mensah enjoyed 90 minutes for HJK Helsinki in their 0-0 with Lahti.
Ghanaian trio Reuben Ayarna, Baba Mensah and Thomas Agyiri played full throttle for Ilves in their 2-1 win at home to JJK Kyvaskyla.
David Addy missed RoPS 3-0 loss at KuPS through injury.
Seth Paintsil scored for FF Jaro in their 4-0 win at AC Oulu.
GERMANY
Joseph Baffo played 90 minutes for Eintracht Braunschweig in their 2-0 win over Heidenham, but Steffan Nketiah did not make match day squad for the victors.
INDONESIA
Veteran midfielder Michael Essien scored for Persib Bandung in their 3-1 victory over PS TNI.
ITALY
Bright Addae was solid for Ascoli in their 3-2 win over Juve Stabia in the Coppa Italian Cup round of 64.
Moses Odjer starred for Salernitana in their 2-1 win over Alessandria in the Italian Cup round of 64
MEXICO
Clifford Aboagye was yellow carded for FC Atlas in their 3-2 loss at Toluca.
NIGERIA
Seidu Mutawakilu played in Enugu Rangers in their 1-1 draw at Wikki Tourist.
Fatau Dauda kept a clean sheet for Enyimba in their 0-0 draw with MFM FC.
NORWAY
Gilbert Koomson played 90 minutes for Sogndal in their 2-1 defeat at Odd.
Edwin Gyasi was a second half substitute for Aalesund in their 3-3 draw against SK Brann.
Denny Antwi made a cameo appearance for IK Start in their 2-1 win over Mjondalen.
POLAND
Aziz Tetteh missed Lech Poznan 2-0 win over Cracovia through suspension.
PORTUGAL
Striker Emmanuel Boateng played full throttle for Morierense in their 1-1 stalemate at Vitoria Setubal.
SCOTLAND
Prince Buaben played 62 minutes for Heart of Midlothian in their 4-1 thumping at Celtic.
Joe Dodoo was not included in Rangers match day squad in their 2-1 win at Motherwell.
SWEDEN
Ghanaian winger Mohammed Abubakari played full throttle for Hacken in their 2-1 win at Hammarby while his compatriot Mohammed Nasiru missed the game through suspension.
Defender Patrick Kpozo made his debut for Ostersunds in their 1-1 at Sundsvall while Samuel Mensah failed to make the match day squad.
Duo Richard Donkor and Eric Kwakwa both came from the bench for Falkenbergs in their 1-1 draw at GAIS.
Prosper Kasim played 78 minutes for Norrby in their 3-2 win over Helsingborg. Edwin Gyimah played full throttle for the losers.
Thomas Boakye enjoyed 90 minutes for Varbergs but they were humbled 3-1 at by Isaac Shaze's Osters while compatriot Enock Adu was an unused substitute for the victors.
SERBIA
Ghanaian duo Richmond Boakyi Yiadom and Abraham Frimpong were unused substitutes for Red Star Belgrade in their 3-0 win over Cukaricki.
Defender Joseph Owusu Bempah started for the first time for Vojvojina but was substituted at half time as they defeated Backa 1-0.
Francis Kyeremah was substituted with just twenty-four minutes with an injury for Radnik in their 2-1 win at Napredak.
Kennedy Boateng was missing for Borac through injury as they were beaten 2-1 at FK Vozdovac.
SLOVENIA
Striker Arafat Mensah Ibrahim scored for Aluminij in their 2-2 home draw against Celje.
Issah Abass played the entire match for NK Olimpija Ljubljana in their 0-0 draw at Triglav.
SWITZERLAND
Defender Nuhu Kassim played 90 minutes for Young Boys in their 3-0 win over Lausanne.
Raphael Dwamena was hauled off in the 77th minute for FC Zurich in their 0-0 stalemate at Lugano.
THAILAND
Dominic Adiyiah featured for Nakhon Ratchasima in their 4-0 walloping at Ratchaburi.
USA
Defender Lloyd Sam registered an assist for compatriot Kofi Opare for DC United in their 1-1 draw with Toronto FC, but was red carded for a reckless challenge. Chris Odoi Atsem came on late to help shore up the defense with thirteen minutes left to play while Patrick Nyarko missed the match day squad.
Charles Sapong scored a brace for Philadelphia Union in their 3-1 win over FC Dallas while compatriot Joshua Yaro spent the entire duration on the substitute bench.
Dominic Oduro played 78 minutes for Montreal Impact in their 2-1 victory against Orlando City.
Abu Danladi played 90 minutes for Minnesota as they were humiliated 4-0 by Seattle Sounders.
Gershon Koffie played full throttle for New England Revolution as they mauled 4-1 at Chicago Fire. David Accam returned to the starting line-up for the Fire after six games and played 65 minutes.
Bismark Adjei Boateng was a second half substitute for Colorado Rapids in their 2-2 draw against Vancouver Whitecaps.
Jonathan Mensah assisted goal for Columbus Crew in their 2-1 loss at San Jose Earthquake. Mohammed Abu was an unused substitute while Lalas Abubakar and Harrison Afful both missed the match day squad for the Crews.
Ema Boateng scored for LA Galaxy but they lost 4-1 to Portland Timbers.
Kwame Awuah spent the entire 90 minutes on the substitute bench for New York City in their 3-2 win over New York Red Bulls.
Kwadwo Poku was a second half substitute for Miami FC in their 3-2 home defeat to North Carolina.
Michael Kafari did not play any part in Puerto Rico 1-0 win against Jacksonville.
ZAMBIA
Veteran midfielder Mustapha Essuman sat out for Biuldcon FC in their 0-0 draw at Kabwe.
