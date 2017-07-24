TOP STORIES
Black Starlets team manager making progress on sick bed after accident scare
Ghana U17 team manager Samuel Aboabire is responding positively to treatment at the 37 Military Hospital in Accra after a tragic car accident on Saturday night.
Aboabire crashed his car into another vehicle his tyre burst driving on the highway, according to reports.
His car got mangled and had to be rushed to the hospital.
Aboabire has been in camp with Ghana U17 team preparing for the 2017 FIFA U17 World Cup in India.
