Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3551
|4.3595
|Euro
|4.9690
|4.9739
|Pound Sterling
|5.6115
|5.6190
|Swiss Franc
|4.5156
|4.5183
|Canadian Dollar
|3.4086
|3.4110
|S/African Rand
|0.3290
|0.3293
|Australian Dollar
|3.3389
|3.3444
VIDEOS: Watch how Ghanaian footballer Solomon Nyantakyi killed his mother and sister in Italy
Watch how the murdered pregnant Ghanaian mother and daughter were transported by the Italian police on Tuesday.
Former Parma youth player Solomon Nyantakyi has been arrested for masterminding the heinous crime.
