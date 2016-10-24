Sports News | 24 October 2016 12:55 CET
Hearts back for ex-Ghana Under-20 star Asiedu Atobrah
Hearts are keen to sign former New Edubiase midfielder Asiedu Atobrah.
Atobrah is a free agent after terminating his contract with Belgian outfit KV Kortrijk.
According to reports in the local media, Hearts have opened talks with the former Ghana Under-20 midfielder, with a view of landing him on a permanent basis.
Hearts are hoping to be second time lucky after the youngster ditched them to sign for European outfit KV Kortrijk.
