2017 U17 AFCON: Ghana, Madagascar, Guinea and Cameroon in Group A

Ghana's U17 side the Black Starlets have been drawn in Group A of the 2017 U17 Afcon with Guinea and Cameroon as well as host nation Madagascar.

The tournament which is expected to kickoff early next month with see the promising Black Starlets battling with the strong Cameroonian side as well as the new era of the Guinean generation.

Group B will see Mali, Congo, Angola and Niger battling it out for qualification to the semi-finals of the tournament.

Ghana qualified for the tournament by beating Burkina Faso and Cote d'Ivoire after missing out the previous year.

Ghana will be looking for a ticket to appear at the U17 FIFA World Cup by getting to the semi finals of the tournament in Madagascar.

By: Sheikh Tophic Sienu @desheikh1 on twitter





