Andre Ayew was just a teammate and not my friend - Asamoah Gyan

Football News
2 HOURS AGO

Asamoah Gyan has emphasized that while he and Andre Ayew share a strong on-pitch connection, they're not close friends off the field, but rather just teammates with good chemistry during games.

Having been part of the national team together for more than ten years, Gyan and Ayew have seen their fair share of Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) and FIFA World Cup tournaments side by side.

However, rumours of discord between them have circulated widely, particularly heightened when coach Kwasi Appiah replaced Gyan as captain with Ayew ahead of the 2019 AFCON.

Addressing their relationship, Gyan, the former Black Stars skipper, clarified that while they maintain a respectful bond, their interaction is largely confined to the football pitch.

“I usually say Andre is my teammate. Sometimes people misjudge. He’s a teammate that I talk to and laugh with, but we have friends,” Gyan said on Atinka TV.

“Friends are people that you share secrets with. Andre is a teammate that I relate well with in camp and we have teamwork on the field but it doesn’t make him my friend.

Acknowledging the perception of rivalry, Gyan stated, "But people have created an unnecessary rivalry and that’s okay. At the end of the day, I also have people that go out with and work with. They are my friends. But when we’re in the same team, we’re teammates.”

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports JournalistPage: SamuelEkowAmoasiAppiah

