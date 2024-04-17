Accept responsibility and make things better - Ex-club striker Franck Mbella tells Asante Kotoko players

Former Asante Kotoko striker, Franck Mbella Etouga has urged the players to accept responsibility and strive to improve the club's situation.

His remarks come on the back of the poor performances of the Porcupine Warriors in the second half of the 2023/24 Ghana Premier League campaign.

Kotoko has only secured one victory in their last eight games, enduring six defeats in the process.

With the team precariously close to the relegation zone, calls for coach Prosper Ogum, who previously guided Kotoko to a league title, to resign have grown stronger.

Ahead of Kotoko's upcoming match against league leaders Samartex, Etouga encouraged his former teammates and make the team better.

"I have been monitoring what is happening in Kotoko, even though I am not there, but I still follow the club every week when they play, and I can see that they are going through a difficult situation, but I want to encourage my former teammates to take responsibility and make things better," he told Ghanasportspage.

Mbella, a beloved figure among fans during his time with the Porcupine Warriors, played a pivotal role in the team's success, scoring 21 goals to help secure the 2021/22 Ghana Premier League title.

The Cameroonian attacker departed Kotoko to join Egyptian side Al Masry after leaving a lasting impact in the Ghanaian football scene. Currently, he is on loan at El Gouna.