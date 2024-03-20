ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Konstantin Koltsov: Aryna Sabalenka to play in Miami Open after death of boyfriend

By BBC
Tennis Konstantin Koltsov: Aryna Sabalenka to play in Miami Open after death of boyfriend
3 HOURS AGO LISTEN

Aryna Sabalenka intends to play in the Miami Open following the death of her boyfriend, former ice hockey player Konstantin Koltsov.

Koltsov, who represented Belarus at the 2002 and 2010 Winter Olympics, has died at the age of 42.

He also spent three years in the NHL with the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Compatriot Sabalenka, 25, is seeded second in Miami and due to enter the tournament at the second-round stage later this week.

She has a first-round bye and will play Spain's Paula Badosa on Thursday or Friday.

Koltsov was in Miami when he died, in what the Miami-Dade Police Department said was an "apparent suicide".

"No foul play is suspected," it added in a statement.

Sabalenka's father Sergey, also a former ice hockey player, died in 2019 at the age of 43.

World number two Sabalenka described Sergey as her "biggest motivation" when she retained her Australian Open title in January, fulfilling a dream she shared with him to win two Grand Slam titles by the age of 25.

Koltsov retired from playing in 2016 and was assistant coach with Russia Kontinental Hockey League side Salavat Yulaev Ufa.

A statement on the club's website announcing his death described Koltsov as a "strong and cheerful person" who was "loved and respected by players, colleagues and fans".

The Pittsburgh Penguins also paid tribute, saying: "The Penguins extend their deepest condolences to the family and friends of former Penguins forward, Konstantin Koltsov."

Top Stories

22 minutes ago

Dr. Edward Omane Boamah, NDC's Director of IT and Elections 2024 elections: ‘NPP has submitted a list of Returning officers, deputies for EC...

22 minutes ago

Franklin Cudjoe, Founding President of IMANI Africa EC’s claim of missing biometric machines a ploy to waste another money — Frankli...

22 minutes ago

Mensah Thompson, Executive Director of ASEPA ‘Mocking Cheddar’s “Sea to Kumasi" promise shows Ghanaians' attachment to medioc...

22 minutes ago

Executive Director of ASEPA, Mensah Thompsonleft and Leader of the New Force, Nana Kwame Bediako Cheddar’s ‘sea to Kumasi’ promise one of the most brilliant ideas I've ever hear...

22 minutes ago

Leader of the National Liberation Congress, Stephen Atubigaleft and Nana Kwame Bediako, leader of the New Force Sea to Kumasi: ‘Think about feeding Ghanaians instead of impossible promises’ — ...

1 hour ago

Gunmen snatched around 80 people from Kajuru district in northwest Nigeria at the weekend, the latest mass kidnapping for ransom in the region. By Emmanuel Buba AFP Lucky escape in Nigerian kidnapping attack

1 hour ago

The election race was fired up by a rapidly-passed amnesty law that led last week to the release from prison of Bassirou Diomaye Faye and the charismatic Ousmane Sonko, figureheads of the anti-establishment opposition. By SEYLLOU AFP Senegal heads for wide open presidential poll Sunday

1 hour ago

South Africa's Minister of International Relations and Cooperation Naledi Pandor speaks in Pretoria on March 5, 2024. By Phill Magakoe AFPFile Israel war undermining top UN court, S.Africa says

13 hours ago

Basic school heads appeal for car waiverto facilitate their daily activities Basic school heads appeal for car waiver to facilitate their daily activities

16 hours ago

VIDEO: Nollywood actor, Muonagor seeks support for kidney transplant in India VIDEO: Nollywood actor, Muonagor seeks support for kidney transplant in India

Just in....
body-container-line