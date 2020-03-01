"MEDA, COCOBOD Collaborating To Establish 30 Hectare Automated Drip Irrigation Scheme"

The Country Director of Mennonite Economic Development Association (MEDA), Robert Austin has disclosed that his outfit is collaborating with COCOBOD to establish a 30 Hectare Automated Drip Irrigation Scheme for its Cocoa seed Gardens at Bunso in the Eastern Region.

According to him, although works are near completion, the irrigation schemes will be operational in March 2020.

Addressing the media in Accra, Mr. Austin said "The Irrigation Schemes comprises 3 separate sites of 7.8 hectares at Bunso Area 1, 7.82 hectares at Bunso Area 2 and 15 hectares at Goaso Cocoa Seed Gardens"

He also noted that the design of the irrigation systems are similar at all three sites comprising a number of boreholes per each site, supplying irrigation water.

He further disclosed that the Drip irrigation systems are also fitted with fertigation equipments to allow injection of required fertilisers to the coca plant through the irrigation stream.

"The establishment of the 30 hectares of irrigation for COCOBOD's Cocoa seed gardens will come with some operational challenges which will require care and detailed planning to achieve maximum outcomes" he emphasised.

The Country Director also mentioned that MEDA is reliably informed there is resistance from farmers against the recommended response to the devastating Cocoa Swollen Shoot Virus Disease.

He stated that the collaboration will also form part of its support at changing the mindset of farmers and create acceptance of the recommended solution.

He promised to ensure that this dream from MEDA yields good results and help farmers make profits in the line of duty.

Mr. Austin revealed that MEDA is currently implementing a six year (2015-2021) CAN$22 Million Farmer's Economic Advancement Through Seedlings/FEATS Project in Ghana.

He added that the project aims at improving the economic well-being of some 100000 male female and other participants in 4 major tree crop in Ghana.

"The FEATS project seeks to achieve its target through 4 main pillars. Improve capacity of farmers to participate in tree value chain through training and sensitization"

Background

Mennonite Economic Development Association (MEDA) is a faith-based International Development Organisation located in Canada whose mission is to create business solutions to poverty. Founded in 1953, the Organisation is currently supporting 842,947 farmers in 76 countries worldwide.