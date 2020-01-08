UN Secretary-General Expresses Condolence To Families Of Victims Of Ukrainian Passenger Plane Crash In Iran By News Desk Listen to articleThe Secretary-General is deeply saddened by the crash of a Ukrainian airliner near Tehran today. He expresses his deepest condolences to the families of the victims and to the Governments of all the countries whose nationals lost their lives in this tragedy.Stéphane Dujarric, Spokesman for the Secretary-General
