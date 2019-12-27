Leader Werley Nortreus Rejects Dialogue And Launch Campaign "The Choice Is Yours"

The current Haitian Government led by President Jovenel Moise wants dialogue instead of going away but the Haitian population doesn't want dialogue so they can establish a new Government that they trust and desire. From 2016 until today, a lot of protests and chaos have taken to the streets across Haiti because 90% of the whole Haitian population wants the current Haitian Government led by President Jovenel Moise to step down. Unfortunately, according to reports, the current President Jovenel Moise and his political party operating under the name of PHTK refused to step down so the protests and chaos across Haiti can stop.

"I think the current President of Haiti Jovenel Moise should resign before more protests take place in 2020 because I realized that the Haitian population won't stop protesting until he steps down along with his political party.", said Werley Nortreus, during an interview with Bon Déjeuner! Radio or BDR! Live.

According to Werley Nortreus, he believes that the current Haitian Government led by President Jovenel Moise should step down before more protests and chaos take place in 2020 along with the upcoming years. The 26 years old leader Werley Nortreus fears that more protests and chaos will take place in the upcoming years without results. The current Haitian Government should step down in order to prevent more protests, chaos, and damages across Haiti. According to witnesses across Haiti, the current President Jovenel Moise and PHTK are behind the death of the protesters who got killed during the protests and chaos.

"I am not for dialogue and I pray that the Haitian population chooses and elects their own leaders to put in power because I am feeling the same pain that they feel.", said Werley Nortreus.

The 26 years old leader Werley Nortreus reject dialogue wanted by President Jovenel Moise and launch a campaign called "The Choice Is Yours". The campaign will inspire and motivate the Haitian population to keep fighting until they get the best results for Haiti before it's too late. The campaign is against violence but the current Haitian Government must go so a brand new Government can take power to lead Haiti in the right direction. According to Werley, he believes that Haiti should get rid of the U.S. and exit from every relationship that is causing harm to Haiti and the Haitian population.

The U.S. Government and the U.S. organizations in Haiti don't want President Jovenel Moise to step down because they fear that a better Government is about to take power to lead the country in the right direction. The U.S. Government forced Haiti to vote against Venezuela because they love the resources in Haiti but not the Haitians. According to sources, the U.S. Government sent a lot of Diplomats because they want dialogue but the opposition leaders and other political actors rejected their meetings because they are on the Haitian population side.

"The Choice Is Yours" pushes Haitians across the world to fight for a better Haiti before 2045 arrives. The campaign is against corruption and promotes a development plan for the upcoming years.

"Haitians are being punished for being the first black nation that helped and Taught many countries how to get their freedom. Through the years, Haiti is being punished for the liberation of many slaves around the world. Unfortunately, that's why they don't want Haiti to prosper.", said Werley Nortreus.

Haiti used to be powerful and proud but since when the United States keep adding their own Presidents and Prime Ministers in power, Haiti has lost its value in the eyes of all nations. Years ago, before and after the Haitian Revolution, the leaders in power were selected by the Haitian population, but that system was changed. According to reports, Haitians believe that the U.S. along with some other countries and the puppets that the U.S. put in power are responsible for all the misery and poverty that's going on in Haiti.

Video:

