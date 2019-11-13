The Elusive Reality

They say I deserve to shine and I believe it but the more I seem to lose it It sounds weird but this is real, it is not a dream As for how it all comes to be like this, is what I am failing to see Since what it takes to make it seems to be there, but no fruit this tree seems to bear
Ohhh dear sage, help me to come out of this cage I believe that by now I must be counting accolades but what is only counting is my age I believe that I must now be standing on the world stage but here I stand just like a stooge I believe I must now have a badge of honour but I always find myself in a tight corner
What an elusive reality this is? Which now threatens my vision, mission and destiny Whatever it is that powers this elusive reality must surely cease For then shall I my reward seize
They say I have what it takes to be the best spouse ever and I believe it But how come no one gives me a chance to marry so I can prove it They say I have what it takes to be the best in my field and I believe it But how come no one gives me a chance to prove it
They say I am one of the sharpest brains there is and I believe it But how come no one even dares to reward it Ohhh dear sage, help me to come out of this cage For what I am going through is very strange and surely it must suddenly change
What an elusive reality this is? Which only seem to make my joy and confidence to decrease Surely, whatever it is that is blocking my light must now stand aside For then shall I find my life shining so bright from every side
People marvel at my creativity and yet seem banned from paying for it The world seems to be hunting for what I have and for who God has made me to be And yet when I present myself, they all seem to disappear into a dark cave Where ever this elusive reality resides, let the consuming fire from heaven strike For then shall I surely embrace the beauty of God's grace
Ohhh God in heaven, let the army of truth suddenly be dispatched To fight, bind, expose and defeat this elusive reality Which seem to always render my ingenuity and giftedness a mere a nullity For then shall my life be surely filled with joy, peace and prosperity
The Elusive Reality
©Brian Kazungu, 2017