The Elusive Reality

They say I deserve to shine and I believe it but the more I seem to lose it

It sounds weird but this is real, it is not a dream

As for how it all comes to be like this, is what I am failing to see

Since what it takes to make it seems to be there, but no fruit this tree seems to bear

Ohhh dear sage, help me to come out of this cage

I believe that by now I must be counting accolades but what is only counting is my age

I believe that I must now be standing on the world stage but here I stand just like a stooge

I believe I must now have a badge of honour but I always find myself in a tight corner

What an elusive reality this is?

Which now threatens my vision, mission and destiny

Whatever it is that powers this elusive reality must surely cease

For then shall I my reward seize

They say I have what it takes to be the best spouse ever and I believe it

But how come no one gives me a chance to marry so I can prove it

They say I have what it takes to be the best in my field and I believe it

But how come no one gives me a chance to prove it

They say I am one of the sharpest brains there is and I believe it

But how come no one even dares to reward it

Ohhh dear sage, help me to come out of this cage

For what I am going through is very strange and surely it must suddenly change

What an elusive reality this is?

Which only seem to make my joy and confidence to decrease

Surely, whatever it is that is blocking my light must now stand aside

For then shall I find my life shining so bright from every side

People marvel at my creativity and yet seem banned from paying for it

The world seems to be hunting for what I have and for who God has made me to be

And yet when I present myself, they all seem to disappear into a dark cave

Where ever this elusive reality resides, let the consuming fire from heaven strike

For then shall I surely embrace the beauty of God's grace

Ohhh God in heaven, let the army of truth suddenly be dispatched

To fight, bind, expose and defeat this elusive reality

Which seem to always render my ingenuity and giftedness a mere a nullity

For then shall my life be surely filled with joy, peace and prosperity

©Brian Kazungu, 2017