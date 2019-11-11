Klaus IT launches New Development Centre In Bangalore

Bengaluru based Klaus IT Solutions Private Limited, a leading Engineering and IT Solutions provider has launched a development centre at HSR Layout, Bengaluru with 200-seaters capacity. Being a technology company, the main objective of setting up the development centre is to have a dedicated centre for all projects that would be consolidated in one unit. The centre reinforces Klaus IT’s commitment to further develop its business operations in India.

The company provides services and solutions to Fortune 500 companies across diverse industries like Avionics, Automotive, BFSI, Healthcare and Industrial Automation. The company currently employs around 1300 employees in the country and plans to double its headcount in the next two years.

From being an IT Solutions Provider, Klaus IT diversified to other significant domains such as software development, maintenance & support, testing & validation, professional and other ancillary services. The company is a Tier 1 partner for several Indian companies as well as some established names in USA and Europe.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. N. K. Varma, Managing Director, Klaus IT said: “I am proud and delighted to see this facility established. This development centre further reinforces our commitment towards the relationship with our clients. By investing on multiple fronts, we plan to expand our offerings in Engineering and IT Solutions. Our vision is to be the most preferred organization with a customer-centric approach to deliver time-bound, quality services every time. Our clients are our partners in our growth and we are driven by the opportunities, growth and progress they offer us. We value the success of our team and that of our clients.”

About Klaus IT: Klaus IT is a leading engineering and IT Solutions provider in Automotive, Aerospace, Semiconductor, Healthcare and Retail sectors. Through its innovative solutions, Klaus IT enables its clients to optimize technology for business transformation. Klaus IT adopts high business values of transparency and integrity while carrying out its business and provides exemplary services through innovation, technical expertise and fair business practices. The company over these years has defined, designed and delivered technology & process enabled business solutions that helps its customers have an edge over others.