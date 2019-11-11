NUGS Finally United, Mushroom Groups Dissolved

The National Union of Ghana Students (NUGS) has formally united its front by eliminating its partisanship between the two major political parties in the country.

NUGS over the years was seen as a hub and center of partisanship but this year the story was different as all aggrieved parties came together to form a single front to elect a new set of leaders that will run a single front in moving forward.

This has come as great news to the students of Ghana who have over the years complained much about the direction of the student body in the country.

NUGS is the mother body of the students of Ghana and having a single voice will go ahead to make them more supportive in the Educational development of the country.

Outgoing President of the National Union of Ghana students, Tinkaro Asare Osei was praised for his relentless efforts in making the Union unified once again.

On his Facebook wall, Tinkaro Asare Osei said "Now we have a single NUGS to represent the voice of Ghanaian students. We thank every single person who contributed to complete the NUGS Unification process. Now No NUGS 1 or A, No NUGS 2 or B and No NUGS 3 or C, but a single National Union of Ghana students ..... Glory be to God.".

NUGS believes this is good news for students of Ghana.