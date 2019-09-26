Massive Turnout For Worship At The Connection 2019

Scores of Christians converged in Accra to connect with God through worship at this year's edition of ‘The Connection 2019.’

The huge turnout meant that this past sunday 15th September, 2019 will go down the annals of history as a remarkable day.

This is because, the worship program was the maiden edition and one of a kind.

‘The Connection’ led many believers to the throne room of God.

It was a sight to behold as majority of patrons remained on their feet throughout the program, while some lay prostrate just worshipping their maker.

Led by Ntokozo Mbambo from South Africa, ‘The Connection’ worship experience, created an atmosphere of God’s glory and power, where many patrons of the event attested to the power of God manifesting in their personal lives.

The event was held at the ICGC Holy Ghost Temple, at Adenta in the Greater Accra Region.

With Ministers like Eugene Zuta, Ps. Isaiah Fosu Kwakye, Jeshurun Okyere, Rev. Iffy, Efe Grace, Calvis Hammond, Harmony Deh and supported by Jerbette Productions, the four hour event, according to the organizers, will be held annually.

“The Connection is by far one of the well-organized Gospel events in Ghana this year with a touch of excellence and professionalism,” a patron posited.

Gate proceeds and donations from The Connection, the organizers said will be used to purchase a Radiant Warmer for Our Lady of Grace Catholic Hospital, Breman Asikuma in the Central Region.

This is part of the support to save lives of pre-term babies born in the hospital.

The organizers believe that exhibiting the love of God, can be manifested in the little things people do to save these little ones.

The event is an initiative of Little Things International, which is a group of professionals who want to give back to society. It was under the distinguished patronage of Dr. Michael Boadi Nyamekye, the General Overseer of The Maker’s House Chapel International.