ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Why Are Black People Obsessed With The Bible That Was Used To Enslave ...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line-1
22.09.2019 Europe

Douillous, France's runaway bear cub, returned to the wild

By RFI
CC/Janko Ferlic/Pexels
1 HOUR AGO EUROPE

A bear cub who escaped while being treated at a medical centre in the French Pyrenees – but was later recaptured after being chased through the countryside – has been returned to the wild.

The cub, named Douillous, was five months old when he was found in June, wandering without his mother near the village of Couflens. He was malnourished, anemic and had not yet been weaned.

A medical examination showed he was born last winter, and was in a weakened state after becoming lost, weighing just over 8 kilograms.

Douillous was being rehabilitated at a facility licenced to keep wild animals when he escaped by digging a small tunnel beneath the concrete of his enclosure. He was caught a few days later.

Wildlife authorities in the French department of Occitanie said on Saturday that Douillous had been returned to his natural environment, but did not give a precise location.

The French Pyrenees is home to a population of about 50 bears, who have drawn the ire of local farmers following attacks on sheep.

TOP STORIES

NDC To Fight NPP Over Ayawaso White Paper
41 minutes ago

Ceasefire On Otumfuo — Mahama Tells NDC
41 minutes ago

body-container-line