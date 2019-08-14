Ghana, Belgium Seal Bilateral Air Services Agreement (BASA)

For the first time since 2008, representatives of the Aeronautical Authorities of Ghana and Belgium met in Brussels on 12th August 2019 to discuss issues of common interest relating to air services between the two countries.

The meeting concluded and initialed a Bilateral Air Services Agreement (BASA), which will boost air services, trade and investments and people-to-people contacts between the two countries.

The Ghana delegation, which was led by Hon. Yaw Afful, Deputy Minister for Aviation, included officials of the Ministry of Aviation, Ghana Civil Aviation Authority, Ghana Airports Company and the Embassy of Ghana in Brussels.

The Belgian side was led by Mr. Kris Clarysse, Deputy-Director General of the Federal Public Service (FPS) Mobility and Transport, and included representatives from the Belgian Civil Aviation Authority and FPS Foreign Affairs, Foreign Trade, and Development Cooperation.

Hon. Yaw Afful noted that the conclusion of the BASA was a concrete manifestation of Ghana’s desire to further strengthen the cherished and mutually-beneficial bonds of friendship and cooperation with Belgium.

He used the opportunity to acknowledge the expertise possessed by Belgium in areas critical to Ghana’s industrialization drive, such as harbour operations and port services, and welcomed the growing momentum in economic, trade and commercial ties between the two countries.

The Hon. Deputy Minister also paid tribute to the growing presence of the Belgian business community in Ghana and in this regard, called on the Belgian Government to re-open an Embassy in Accra to do away with the inconvenience and opportunity cost of travelling to Abidjan for visas and other services.