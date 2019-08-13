Ghana Beyond Aid Does Not Mean No Loan Or No Aid Today - NPP Canada Youth Organizer

The governing New Patriotic Party’s Canada Youth Organizer Prince Akyereko, has said that a vision of GHANA BEYOND AID which his excellency the President of Republic of Ghana, Nana Akufo-Addo has put forward does not mean Ghana must not take a loan or an aid today. It means building Ghana in such a way that the country will not need to take aid before surviving in the future.” How do we then get to this vision? It means doing all that it takes including getting more from our natural resources to take Ghana out of its current situation of dependency on aids before annual budget figures can be achieved. It means Ghana must process it natural resources before shipping them overseas. It means creating import substitution industries so that our youth can get a job here in Ghana rather than crossing the Mediterranean illegally before achieving their dream.

He also urged the Ghanaian people to embrace the Ghana Beyond Aid vision and work with the President, his excellency Nana Akufo-Addo to make Ghana Beyond Aid a reality. No nation has ever developed without the hundred percent support of the people and therefore urge all Ghanaians irrespective of political affiliation to join hands to develop Ghana. A developed Ghana thus raises the status of every Ghanaian and increase the standard of living for every citizen and every family.