The Dinosaur Speeches: How Politics & Tribalism Stormed The Church

No one saw the dinosaurs.

Not this generation and not even the 10 (ten) generations before us. But, today, those animals believed to be reptiles, fearsome, wild and dangerous, have profoundly piqued the interest of millions across the world.

When bad words go viral they're like dinosaurs. Their venoms are as poisonous as the cobras.

This is why we need to be mindful of what we put out there, especially in this Digital Age.

Indeed, we need to be mindful of where we sow our words, how we sow them and of course, why we sow them. Don't forget, some words have healed broken hearts, while some words have sought to break homes and dismembered nations..

Once upon a time, we all migrated from the northern part of Ghana and beyond. In other words, we were once northerners and we still are.

Do you know where three or four generations before you hailed from?

I bet you've no clue. Once, we all lived in one farmland, one hamlet, under one roof. Once we were siblings. But see how we're tearing ourselves apart.

On Sunday, 28, July 2019, our nation saw something like dinosaur. Its monstrous size, and mannerism resemble that Triassic period beast.

We saw bigotry and antagonism. We saw something one could describe as hate speech. Ashantis and Kwahus (two Akan groups) had been tagged tribalistic. Women of certain ethnic groups-- Ashantis, Fantis and Ewes had condescendly been put on the spotlight. Because one man's relationship with an Ashanti woman had landed awkwardly.

And the painter claims he's done his research.

Is that how we judge people?

You pit two tribes against the rest!

And you mischaracterise some women of certain ethnic groupings because your marriage failed!

Why do you think this is cool?

Make no mistake the two speeches by these two pastors are disgusting and worrying. However, I think it's also offered our people a platform to have a national conversation about what probably exists but doesn't get that prominence in our social and political discourse.

The perceived political feud between Ashantis and Akyems is being reignited.

When would this perception be put to sleep?

And is there attempt by some Ashantis to sabotage this administration they serve in?

If true, I suggest such elements must resign immediately. Because Ghana doesn't belong to Ashantis, Akyems, Gas or Dagombas.

But let me also remind all those who seem to be applauding these outrageous remarks by the two pastors. Every tribe has its brat. Every household has its prodigal son. Every family has a black sheep and every nation has its dirty side. We all have little demons in us. We all aren't perfect. And we have our quirks.

There are good Ashanti women and there are bad ones too. And this strand runs through every ethnic group. It's therefore wrong for one to generalise a whole ethnic group and demonised them. That's so wrong.

So, let's condemn these incendiary and condescending remarks from the two pastors.

It's also my hope that these two individuals render an unqualified apologies to Ghanaians and all the people their speeches sought to denigrate. Indeed they're like the dinosaurs because I don't think I've ever heard this kind of 'gospel' preached in the House of God.

Being bold isn't equal to spewing out or planting words that have the potential to spark trouble, ignite division and derail national peace.

Please read below some quotes by the two pastors. First, the Alabaster International Ministries head- Prophet Kofi Oduro.

Pastor. Oduro admonished President Akufo-Addo to sack all his appointees with Ashanti origin. Why? Because he suspects they're sabotaging the president.

“If am with the President and I am to offer Godly counsel, Your Excellency, fire them”, Prophet Kofi Oduro suggested to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

“Ashantis are too tribalistic.

They're sabotaging the President because they wanted someone from Ashanti to become NPP flagbearer. They're doing things to make the President fail because of tribalism”, Prophet Kofi Oduro claimed.

He screamed as though heavens were breaking loose: “Listen carefully! Are you the only people considered humans? Stop being tribalistic and embrace everyone. Now, the Ashanti’s are claiming that they wanted an Ashanti man to be flagbearer and not an Akyem person to lead the country.”

On his part, the founder and leader of the Glorious Wave Ministries International, Prophet Emmanuel Badu Kobi in a short video described Ashanti, Fanti and Ewe women as 'unwise" and 'unmarriageable' materials.

He advised prospective husbands not to marry from that tribes compared to others in the parts of the country.

Ashanti women received the first bash from him: “If you marry Ashanti lady, you have imported problem for yourself forever. I 've done research and it's so. Ashantis, their eyes red (greedy), looking for property, looking for things to carry back. Their mother is at the corner, influencing everything. I have done my research…. If my daughter is going to marry, I will tell her, if you want to go and be driven back, go and behave like an Ashanti girl. The Ashanti men are there, I am telling you, Ashanti women don’t respect Ashanti men, especially when you are broke, (they would tell you) You, you, who are you? She will dress you from the top because the mother is always talking with her. I am telling you the truth, I am telling you the truth ooo!”

And next were Fanti and Ewe women. “Fanti women are foolish sometimes and Ewes too are doormats.”