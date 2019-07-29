My Blue Print For The Value Added Change Many Seek In The Ningo Prampram Constituency

In my quest to ensure sustainability in Health, quality standards and equitable distribution of improved education, macroeconomic facelift(job creation) and absolute Gender equality in every facet of the Ningo Prampram constituency; kindly reflect on my major highlights based on the Millennium Development Goals 2030 as enshrined in sustainable development goals (SDGs 3▪︎4▪︎5▪︎8).

GOAL 3: Good Health and Well-being

3.1 Reduce maternal mortality ratio through a consultative feedback approach.

3.3 By the end of my first term as a member of Parliament the epidemics of AIDS, tuberculosis, malaria and neglected tropical diseases and combat hepatitis, water-borne diseases and other communicable diseases would have be controlled and managed effectively.

♡3.5 Strengthen the prevention and treatment of substance abuse, including narcotic drug abuse and harmful use of alcohol by some youth in the Ningo Prampram constituency.

GOAL 4: Quality Education

By the end of my first term as member of Parliament , I will ensure that all girls and boys complete free, equitable and quality primary and secondary education successfully.

I will eliminate gender disparities in education and ensure equal access to all levels of education and vocational training for the vulnerable, including persons with disabilities, indigenous peoples and children in vulnerable situations using a well researched module.

I will use resources available from the MPs common fund to build and upgrade education facilities that are child, disability and gender sensitive and provide safe, nonviolent, inclusive and effective learning environments for all.

GOAL 5: Gender Equality

The prime focus is to end all discrimination against women and girls is not only a basic human right, it’s crucial for sustainable future; it’s proven that empowering women and girls helps economic growth and development.

GOAL 8: Decent Work and Economic Growth

During my tenure as MP, I intend to achieve higher levels of economic productivity through diversification, technological upgrading and innovation, including value-added services in the constituency through strategic funded projects.

By the end of my first term, I intend to achieve full and productive employment and decent work for all women and men, including for young people and persons with disabilities, and equal pay for work of equal value.

By 20204, I will substantially reduce the proportion of youth not in employment, education or training using direct collaborative efforts by all stakeholders in the jurisdiction.

_Remarks:_

The above will be engineered through a clear cut roadmap that will give a unique face lift to the Ningo Prampram that is likely to become a model for many other constituencies in Ghana.

I hereby submit my full intent to contest and also become the Parliamentary candidate for the Ningo Prampram constituency.

Thank you all.

Faithfully yours,

Michael Kwetey Tetteh.

No. 2 on the ballot.