I Blame NDC For The Poor State Of Asomdwee Park--Yaw Gyan

Former National Organizer of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Mr. Yaw Boateng Gyan has admitted that the Mills Asomdwee Park under a sorry state is shameful and must be attributed to the NDC.

According to him, the former statesman deserves a better befitting resting place than the current beggarly Asomdwee Park.

The final resting place of late President, John Evans Atta Mills, Asomdwee Park has been taken over by marijuana smokers and prostitutes, a family member has revealed.

Mr. Paul Ansah Ackom, spokesperson for the family of the late President said the present state of the first presidential mausoleum is nothing to write home about as prostitutes, wee smokers, cattle, and rodents have invaded the place.

But Mr. Yaw Boateng Gyan told Kwame Tutu on Anopa Nkomo Wednesday he does not understand why blames of poor management of the resting place have been put at the doorstep of the ruling NPP.

He emphasized that it’s a shame and a sad spectacle and wondered why such a security zone has been breached.

‘The Asomdwee Park is not just a resting place for our late President but it’s such an important state facility which also serves as a tourist site’, he noted.

The former NDC National Organizer revealed how the tomb of the humble late Professor had been exposed to the vagaries of the weather with its metallic cover developing grim cracks.

---KingdomfmOnline