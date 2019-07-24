Hopeson Adorye To Contest Kpone Katamanso NPP Primaries?

A member of the NPP Communication team, Mr. Hopeson Adorye, is set to represent the people of Kpone Katamanso as Member of Parliament.

The former NPP Constituency Secretary for Kpone Katamanso, who is well known within the rank and file of the party started his political life in the constituency.

Political strategists say he knows very well the political dynamics in that constituency, having lived there, served as constituency officer and participated in political activities in the constituency for years.

He is set to pick his nomination forms soon...