De-Eye Expose: Frema Opare Wants Govt, Multimedia To End Fight

Chief of Staff, Frema Osei Opare

The Chief of Staff, Frema Osei Opare says she is ready to resolve the seeming tension between government and The Multimedia Group Limited.

She revealed this on Adom FM’s morning show, Dwaso Nsem programme Wednesday.

Her comment follows government’s decision to boycott Joy FM and JoyNews TV, following the airing of a documentary which pointed the presence of a militia group at the Christiansborg Castle, the former Seat of Government in Osu.

Joy News on March 7 aired a 22-minute documentary ‘Militia in the heart of the nation’ produced by award-winning journalist, Manasseh Azure Awuni, in which an unlicensed security company, De-Eye Group, was training recruits at the Christianborg Castle.

This, government deemed it bad publicity thus resolved not to send representatives to participate in discussions on programmes on Joy FM and Joy News TV.

Information Minister, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, has lodged a complaint at the National Media Commission, against the media organisation following the premiering of the documentary. Counsel for Multimedia has filed a response and hearings have been ongoing.

But Chief of Staff is convinced a boycott is not the right way to resolve the issue.

As Chairperson of the governing NPP’s dispute resolution committee, Madam Frema Osei Opare offered to lead the reconciliation drive for an amicable solution to the problem.

She also urged media organisations in the country not to be blinded by political affiliation and be professional.

“ We will dialogue with Multimedia to make sleeping dogs lie,” she added.

