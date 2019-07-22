NDC Primaries: Vetting Begins On Wednesday

The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) will from Wednesday this week begin the vetting of parliamentary aspirants across the country.

The party last week closed nominations for persons who intend to vie as parliamentary candidates within the 275 constituencies.

The Director of Elections for the NDC, Elvis Afriyie Ankrah told Citi News that the various petitions presented by aggrieved persons will be dealt with on the merits of the cases presented.

“Some candidates have difficulties and so they have a recourse to write a petition to the Functional Executive Committee through the General Secretary and every issue will be looked at objectively and on its merits and the decision will be taken. There will be a vetting process and it will involve the constituency, region and national level,” Elvis Afriyie Ankrah said.

The party believes the process of picking and filing of nominations have generally been successful however some incidents were recorded at some places such as the Asawase constituency.

There was controversy over allegations of sabotage levelled against the constituency executives by supporters of one Mubarick Masawudu , who wanted to participate in the primaries.

Mubarick Masawudu could not file his nomination forms on Friday.

Some of his supporters burnt vehicle tyres in protest but the Functional Executive Committee (FEC) urged such people to petition it instead.

—citinewsroom