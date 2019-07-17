Executive Members Of Kumasi Youth Association (KuYA) Call On Adumhene

Yesterday, Members of Kumasi Youth Association paid a courtesy call to Adumhene, Baffour Adjei Kesse at his palace following his impeccable invitation.

The delegation was led by Nana Akwasi Abebrese II(Adumhene Kyeamehene) Hon. Nana Yaw Wiredu(Ahinsan Estate AssemblyMan), Tweneboa Kodua (KuYA Chairman) and Kwabena Frimpong (KuYA-General Secretary.

The Adumhene expressed his satisfaction for the formation of the association and pledged to offer his ardent support to make the group made up of young people within Kumasi much stronger to receive special recognition.

The chief admonished the members to be more responsible in all their dealings in other not to soil the envious image of Asante Kingdom.

The respected traditional leader furthermore, coerced the association to aptly cherish the traditional perspective of Asantemann, and remain true to our national heritage.

The Association's General Secretary, Kwabena Frimpong, briefed the chief about the core vision of the association and other plans the group wants to execute it for the betterment of Asanteman.

Adumhene Kyeamehene Nana Akwasi Abebrese ll through Hon. Nana Yaw Wiredu expressed the group's infinite appreciation to Adumhene for his time, words of wisdom and advise.

Nana Adumhene, we are increasingly grateful for the invitation and the desire to support us.