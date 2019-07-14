National Delegates Conference of the NDC Diaspora Chapter Germany

A Delegates Conference of the newly formed NDC Diaspora Chapter Germany comprising 5 branches of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in Germany including Berlin, Bremen, Stuttgart, Hamburg and Nordrhein Westfalen was held at Erkrath in Germany on 29th July, 2019.

The aforementioned NDC Branches in Germany, having been denied membership to the existing National Chapter for several years, convened several meetings to find a sustainable solution to the challenges facing NDC Branches in Germany in regards to forming a formidable National Chapter in accordance with the Guidelines for Forming Overseas Chapters and Branches issued by the International Affairs Directorate in Accra-Ghana. The thirst for a credible and proactive National Chapter into which all Branches feed and report and serve as a liaison between the National Secretariat, the International Affairs Secretariat in Accra-Ghana, the Diaspora Chapters and Branches in Germany needed to be quenched. The Group, during their deliberations, considered it to be of a paramount importance to take actions that brings and keep the welfare of the party in focus by re-galvanising the Branches, consolidate and mobilise resources and efforts towards and beyond the upcoming elections and in making the National Democratic Congress (NDC) popular, attractive and strong in Germany.

On 29th April, 2019 the five NDC Branches comprising Stuttgart, Hamburg, Bremen, Berlin and Nord Rhein Westfallen moved to form a new National Chapter- the NDC Diaspora Chapter Germany. A move which we strongly believed will end the longstanding disputes with regards to the Chapter Formation, denied Membership and unrightful debarment of Branches to the National Chapter other diaspora platforms.

After the presentation of the interim report on the NDC Diaspora Chapter Germany, the Group reviewed and adopted the Memorandum and the Articles of Association and Brain Storm on how to mobilise resources in support of the upcoming elections in Ghana.

The house expressed a profound appreciation to the interim committee for their tireless, selfless and proactive contributions made before, during and after the formation of the NDC Diaspora Chapter Germany.

The Delegation elected the following executives for a four-year term:

Mr Daniel Dake (Chairman), Mr Jasper Cudjo Adamah (Vice Chairman), Mr Alexander Okai Anane (Secretary), Mr. Ing. Richmond Kukubor (Treasurer), Ms Faustina Dei (Women Organizer), Mr Richard Agbemevah (Organizer), Mr Abdalah Issah (Communication Secretary)