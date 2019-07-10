Kwahu East: DCE Commissions new OPD block at Pepease Health Center

The District Chief Executive for Kwahu East, Hon Isaac Agyapong on Monday 8th July 2019, commissioned an ultramodern OPD block and renovated Laboratory at the Kwahu- Pepease Health Center to support health care delivery for the people of Kwahu Pepease and its surrounding communities.

The facelift was done by Mr. Ntim of Fon Industries Ghana, Dr. William Ofori Ntim, the family of Pepease, and the Give Hope Foundation, USA.

Dr. Ofori Ntim reiterated that there is a need for other indigenes of Pepease to come on board to ensure the continuous upkeep and sustainability of the facilities.

The Ceremony was attended by high profile personalities including Nana Yeboah Asiamah I Presiding Member, Kwahu East and Manwerehene of Kwahu Traditional Area, Kwahu-Pepeasehene, Kwahu-Pepease Hemaa, the Regional Director of Health and a host of others.

Hon. DCE-Mr. Isaac Agyapong congratulated the Ntim family and the Give Hope Foundation for their thoughtfulness and generosity whiles encouraging other endowed Kwahu indigenes to emulate what the visionary team had done.

He went on to state that there was so much deficit with infrastructure in the District especially in the sectors of Health and Education which the Government alone could not undertake. He, therefore, urged other Kwahu indigenes to do same.

Isaac Agyapong added that his outfit will ensure that all infrastructural deficits would be addressed, especially improving education and healthcare.

According to him, the priority of the District Assembly is to ensure the assembly had access to basic social amenities especially in the area of education and healthcare delivery.

He opines that the district assembly is working to increase the number of educational and healthcare infrastructure as well as completing major projects in the district to improve on the quality of services.

Speaking to Aduanaba Breck Kwaku Agyekum, Director of Communications- Abetifi Constituency, he shared that the ultramodern OPD block and renovated Laboratory is aimed at addressing infrastructure challenges as well as enhancing the quality of healthcare delivery in Kwahu East.