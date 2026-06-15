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BCI distributes free essential medicines to health facilities across Ghana

By Francis Appiah || Contributor
Health BCI distributes free essential medicines to health facilities across Ghana
MON, 15 JUN 2026

Peace and Love Hospital and Breast Care International (BCI) have distributed essential medicines to selected health facilities across Ghana to support poor and vulnerable patients who struggle to afford critical treatment.

The medicines, donated by the US-based humanitarian organization Direct Relief, include FDA-approved Levonorgestrel 30mcg and Xarelto tablets in 15mg, 20mg and 2.5mg doses.

The presentation ceremony was held at the Peace and Love Hospital in the Oforikrom Municipality on Friday June 12, 2026.

Speaking at the event, the Chief Executive Officer of Peace and Love Hospitals and President of Breast Care International, Dr Mrs Beatrice Wiafe Addai, expressed gratitude to Direct Relief for its longstanding partnership in improving healthcare delivery in Ghana.

She said the donation would provide relief to thousands of patients, particularly those in deprived and remote communities who often face difficulties accessing life-saving medicines.

“These drugs are meant for those who cannot pay for them. They must be given out freely as they were given to us freely,” Dr Wiafe Addai cautioned.

She stressed that the medicines were donated under a memorandum of understanding between BCI and Direct Relief and were specifically intended for needy patients.

“Any attempt to sell these medications will constitute a breach of our agreement with Direct Relief. We expect every beneficiary institution to ensure that the medicines reach the intended patients without any charge,” she added.

The partnership between BCI and Direct Relief was established to facilitate the supply of essential medicines from the United States to Ghanaian healthcare facilities serving disadvantaged populations.

Receiving the medicines on behalf of beneficiary institutions, pharmacist Fitught Acheampong thanked the donors for the intervention and pledged that the medicines would be dispensed free of charge.

“We are grateful for this support, and we assure you that the medicines will be administered freely and strictly according to prescription guidelines,” he said.

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