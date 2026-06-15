Cape Coast North MP donates hospital beds to health facilities, supports UCC Club House

The Member of Parliament for Cape Coast North, Dr Kwamena Mintah Nyarku, has donated 10 hospital beds with mattresses to seven health facilities within his constituency and provided a refurbished pool table, a new pool table and a table tennis board to the Senior Members Club House of the University of Cape Coast (UCC).

The presentation took place on Saturday, June 13, 2026, at the UCC Senior Members Club House.

Dr Nyarku, affectionately known as "Ragga", explained that as a former senior member of the university and a regular patron of the club house, he felt compelled to support the facility after observing the poor condition of some of its recreational equipment.

"The pool table was damaged, and I decided to refurbish it, add a new one and also provide a table tennis board to make the gaming room more functional and attractive," he said.

Receiving the items on behalf of the clubhouse, the Chair of the UCC Senior Members Club House, Professor Paul Asare, expressed appreciation to the MP for the gesture.

He recalled that Dr Nyarku had previously raised concerns about the deteriorating state of the pool table during a conversation they had.

"We had a discussion and he complained about the condition of our pool table. To our surprise, he has repaired the old one, provided a new one and added a table tennis board. We are very grateful for this support," Prof. Asare said.

Later in the day, Dr Nyarku distributed 10 hospital beds with mattresses to seven health facilities across the constituency to enhance healthcare delivery and improve patient care.

The beneficiary facilities were Eyifua Aged Clinic, Kakumdo Health Centre, Kwaprow Health Centre, Essuekyir CHPS Compound, Brimsu CHPS Compound, Efutu Model Centre and Krofofrodo CHPS Compound.

Speaking during the presentation at the Eyifua Aged Health Centre, Dr Nyarku said the donation formed part of his commitment to supporting the health needs of his constituents and improving access to quality healthcare services.

He expressed hope that the beds would help address some of the operational challenges faced by the facilities and improve the quality of care provided to patients.

"As part of my social responsibility and commitment to the well-being of my constituents, it is important that I support the healthcare needs of my people. I hope this equipment will contribute to improving service delivery and patient care," he stated.

Receiving the donation on behalf of the beneficiary facilities, the Cape Coast Metropolitan Director of Health Services, Dr Samuel Kobina Ofoso, thanked the MP for what he described as a timely and valuable intervention.

He noted that the hospital beds would significantly improve healthcare delivery at the various facilities and enhance the comfort of patients.

Dr Ofoso also appealed to stakeholders, development partners and philanthropists to support efforts to renovate health facilities within the metropolis, particularly the Nkanfoa Clinic, which requires urgent upgrading to provide a more conducive environment for healthcare workers and patients.