President Mahama presides over 48th ceremonial changing of the Guard at Presidency

President John Dramani Mahama on Monday presided over the 48th Ceremonial Changing of the Guard Parade at the Presidency in Accra.

As part of the ceremony, the Ghana Navy officially took over security duties at the Presidency from the Ghana Army and will be responsible for providing security at the seat of government for the next three months.

Among the dignitaries who attended the event were Mr Julius Debrah, Chief of Staff at the Presidency; Mr Prosper Douglas Kwaku Bani, National Security Advisor; Mr Muntaka Mohammed Mubarak, Minister for the Interior; Dr Agnes Naa Momo Lartey, Minister of Gender, Children and Social Protection; and Mr Ernest Brogya Genfi, Deputy Minister for Defence.

The ceremony was also witnessed by students from Best Brain International School in Accra, Abisease M/A Basic School in Komenda, British Columbia College in Accra, Kingdom Heirs Montessori School in Obologo, Accra, Unifiers Dance Academy in Accra, and PWCE Demonstration Junior High School in Aburi.

The Ceremonial Changing of the Guard at the Presidency was introduced during President Mahama’s first administration on May 5, 2013, as part of efforts to enhance security at the seat of government.

The event continues to serve as a symbol of discipline, professionalism and the operational readiness of the Ghana Armed Forces.