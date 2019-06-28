On-going Limited Registration is Fraudulent - Aseidu Nketia Fumes

The largest opposition party, National Democratic Congress, NDC says the Limited Voters' Registration, conducted by the Electoral Commission is fraud with many challenges.

The Limited Voters' Registration which took off on Monday, June 17, 2019, was initially scheduled on June 7 and end on June 27 but was stalled by a suit filed by a Ghanaian citizen, Umar Ayuba.

Umar Ayuba filed an application at the Supreme Court seeking to stop the EC from going ahead with the limited voter registration following a substantive suit he filed challenging the decision by the EC to hold the registration in its district offices and some selected electoral areas.

Addressing a news conference at the party's headquarters on Thursday, June 27, 2019, the General Secretary of the NDC Johnson Asiedu Nketia said the exercise is fraud with many challenges. Adding to that he said information communicated to the EC would have been critical for the assessment of the exercise

''On our observation so far about the limited voters registration exercise which in our view is fraud with massive challenges and irregularities. During the period leading to the commencement of the limited registration exercise, you will recall that the NCD raised red flags which we thought if not addressed may adversely depart in the success of the exercise . Which of the issues raised were fiercely ignored and treated with contempt by the Jean Mensa and Bossman Asare led electoral commission''.

''Firstly we strongly raised the setting of target by the EC in relation to the expected number of qualified voters to be registered. Insisting on the need for a reliable complete data from the Ghana Statistical Service. We were of the opinion and still are on the opinion that sufficient statistical data will be indispensable in the accurate planning of procurement of electoral materials as well as the effective planning of distribution registration centres across the country''.

Meanwhile, the exercise will end on Sunday, July 7, 2019, across all district offices in the country.