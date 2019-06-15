We Will Never 'Cheat' Our Customers — Frimps Oil

Frimps Oil has assured customers that it “will never seek to act dishonestly by willfully cheating its customers in order to gain an unfair advantage.”

In a statement, it explained that the "Ghana Standard Authority (GSA) were at our station at Tetegu on March 18 and our station passed the inspection and verification tests carried out on that day. The Tetegu service station has not been 'cheating' our customers as they so put it."

It continued, “Frimps Oil as a corporate entity will never make a deliberate attempt to 'cheat' our customers. The issue at hand where the GSA locked some of our pumps (not all) happened on May 2, and since then, it has already been corrected. The GSA had already visited 60 of our filling stations and just two of them had some technical issues with their pumps.”

“This is because, since pumps are machines, sometimes they can either oversell or undersell. As such, we have corrected the issues raised by the GSA at the Tetegu and Spintex service stations,” it added.

This follows a statement issued by GSA said in addition, some companies Galaxy Oil, Spintex Road and Agapet, Spintex Road had broken the GSA seal without permission.

It said in summary, out of 65 stations visited, 55 delivered right quantities whilst 10 under-delivered, while two companies had broken the GSA seal without permission.

But Frimps Oil says it was not deliberate.