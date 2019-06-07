Modern Ghana logo

FEATURED: Are Muslims Victims Or Promoters Of Terrorism?...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line
07.06.2019 Education

Boakye Agyarko Donates To Akro Tech SHS

By Desmond Nana Osei
Boakye Agyarko Donates To Akro Tech SHS
1 HOUR AGO EDUCATION

The former Energy Minister, Hon. Boakye Agyarko has donated 200 bags of cement to the Akro Technical Senior High School in the Lower Manya Krobo Constituency to support the construction of pavements at the schools compound.

The donation is to reaffirm his commitment to help improve the standard of education and the completion of the project which was initiated by management of the school.

The presentation was done on his behalf by the MCE, Mr. Simon Kweku Tetteh and the 2nd vice chairman of the NPP in the area.

The MCE disclosed that, the former Energy Minister believes education is the only gift parents can offer their children and that pursing higher education also help to reduce poverty in society.

He urge students not to be lazy but learn to become responsible citizens in future since education is the key to the development of the constituency.

Mr. Tetteh charged parents to desist from spending lavishly and rather channel those resources into the education of their wards.

67201994127 txobrfdq5l img20190607wa0002

Desmond Nana Osei
Desmond Nana Osei Western Regional Contributor
TOP STORIES

I cried over Akufo-Addo’s comment about Ghanaian women – Oye...

2 hours ago

Kidnapping of 2 Canadians in Kumasi : Canada issues crime al...

2 hours ago

body-container-line