Boakye Agyarko Donates To Akro Tech SHS

The former Energy Minister, Hon. Boakye Agyarko has donated 200 bags of cement to the Akro Technical Senior High School in the Lower Manya Krobo Constituency to support the construction of pavements at the schools compound.

The donation is to reaffirm his commitment to help improve the standard of education and the completion of the project which was initiated by management of the school.

The presentation was done on his behalf by the MCE, Mr. Simon Kweku Tetteh and the 2nd vice chairman of the NPP in the area.

The MCE disclosed that, the former Energy Minister believes education is the only gift parents can offer their children and that pursing higher education also help to reduce poverty in society.

He urge students not to be lazy but learn to become responsible citizens in future since education is the key to the development of the constituency.

Mr. Tetteh charged parents to desist from spending lavishly and rather channel those resources into the education of their wards.