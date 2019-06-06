Zoomlion Marks World Evironment Day With Clean-up Exercise

Integrated waste management solutions provider, Zoomlion Ghana Limited marked this year's World Environment Day with a massive clean-up exercise within the Nmai Dzorn community which hosts the company's Head Office.

Management and staff of the company swept the surrounding streets, desilted and washed choked gutters and drains along the famous School Junction road with various waste management vehicles and equipment shuttling in-between and collecting waste materials immediately as it was gathered.

The Deputy Managing Director of Zoomlion Ghana Limited, Mrs Gloria Anti who led management and staff to undertake the exercise in an interview indicated that, the company as a power house for waste management in the country decided to commemorate this year's World Environment Day themed “Beat Air Pollution” by cleaning it's surroundings.

She explained that it is important for stakeholders to mitigate pollution which has become a global canker due to indiscriminate dumping of refuse into drains and at unauthorized places at all times within their environment.

She underscored the need to safeguard the environment from pollution as it's effects threatens human health.

Mrs. Anti bemoaned the rate at which plastics especially are disposed without recouse into water bodies which impeded aquatic life.

Towards Ghanaian President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo's vision to ensure that Ghana can become the cleanest city in Africa, Mrs. Anti was optimistic that the President's vision was achieveable with the right attitudes anchored by Ghanaians towards good sanitary practices among the public as Zoomlion has already established all the scientific waste management infrastructures needed to attain this feat.

The World Environment Day (WED) is celebrated on the 5th of June every year to encourage awareness and action for the protection of the environment. The event was First held in 1974 and has been a flagship campaign for raising awareness on emerging environmental issues from marine pollution, global warming and wildlife crime among others.

Mrs. Anti urged Ghanaians and civil society groups to positively contribute to the attainment of the President's vision so as to make Ghana a tourism hub in Africa.