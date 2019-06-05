05.06.2019 General News Chaos At Eid Prayers In Bole By Staff Writer 1 HOUR AGO GENERAL NEWS File Photo: Muslims across the country converged to pray Wednesday. The president Akufo-Addo wants them to report any suspicious characters in the communities to appropriate authorities to foil any possible terror attack. His appeal comes as religious intuitions have been asked to be alert against terror attacks. ---Myjoyonline
Chaos At Eid Prayers In Bole
The president Akufo-Addo wants them to report any suspicious characters in the communities to appropriate authorities to foil any possible terror attack.
His appeal comes as religious intuitions have been asked to be alert against terror attacks.
---Myjoyonline