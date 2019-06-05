Pentecostal And Charismatic Council Vows To Fight Gov't Over Regulation Of Churches

The Ghana Pentecostal and Charismatic Council says it will use every legal means to prevent the Akufo-Addo government from regulating the activities of churches in the country.

The council says the practice of Christian faith should not be left in the hands of Parliamentarians when there are competent bodies to handle such pertinent issues.

The Chairman of the Ghana Pentecostal and Charismatic Council, Rev. Paul Frimpong Manso, told Citi News that while they're against any attempt to regulate churches, they frown on the bad practices of some church leaders.

“The group is not happy about the so-called prophets and all the wrongs that are happening. Nevertheless, we think it should never be the duty of any government to set any committee because they do not understand how the church operates. It will not be in the interest of the churches… The church will vehemently resist any government or any organisation that wants to control the church.”

The Ghana Charismatic Bishops Conference also issued a statement earlier asking Parliament to pay attention to pressing issues of national concern rather than considering legislation to regulate Christian beliefs and practices.

The conference said such attempts would appear to be a declaration of hostilities between the Church in the country and government which will not be helpful for national cohesion.

Some Members of Parliament (MPs) last week requested for a law to regulate activities of churches solely owned and run by individuals and self-professed pastors who engage in all sorts of illegalities.

The legislators argued that there was a need for Parliament to critically investigate the activities of these churches and pastors to protect Ghanaians from exploitation.

The MPs said churches and pastors have been engaging in all manner of unacceptable practices in the country.

They added that a certain level of regulation is required to prevent these churches and pastors from engaging in abuse, indoctrination and other activities that are not in line with sound Christian teaching.

