03.06.2019 General News

[Photos] KOD Rewards Police Officer Who Saved Lives During The Floods

By Emmanuel Yeboah Britwum
Ace broadcaster Kofi Okyere Darko (KOD) has rewarded the police officer whose images went viral when he was captured carrying children and adults through the floods which hit the country on Wednesday.

KOD in an image sighted by ModernGhana on his Facebook wall is seen presenting a white envelope believed to be money and a camouflage jacket to the police officer who is identified as Inspector Minta at the Accra Regional Police Command.

His images went viral after Adomonline first shared the story where he was seen carrying a number of school children and other people at his back to safe grounds.

Below are the images:

63201995431_uaqctgfsrn_f5e21cff76434f4b8d47f626edb26d68.jpeg

63201995417_j4ep276ggb_a3e009652db64a7083d4f8b77d9dc4e3.jpeg

63201995457_0eu2xkjwwr_7af98e01e912423884b60cf7afdc7d97.jpeg

