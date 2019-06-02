Demonstrate But Don’t Block Roads – Ningo Prampram DCE To Residents

Residents in the Ningo Prampram District of the Greater Accra Region have the rights to embark on any demonstration exercise just like any other Ghanaian but should not block roads in the process.

This is an advice from the District Chief Executive ( DCE) for the area, Jonathan Nii Teye Doku to the residents of Dawhenya-Afienya who have served notice of protesting over the deplorable conditions of their roads.

The residents had demonstrated over the same issue a few weeks ago where they burnt tyres and blocked roads causing a gridlock on that stretch.

According to the DCE, he is not responsible for the construction of the said road and that, the residents can take whatever decision they deem appropriate to get their grievances addressed.

“They can go ahead and embark on a one month demonstration for all I care. It is their democratic right and I can’t fault them but they dare not block the road or burn tyres. What do they expect me to do as a District Chief Executive?”, he said angrily in his office when Citi News contacted him for his reaction.

Mr Doku said that “on the day of the demonstration, they wrote a petition and it was directed to the Minister of Roads and Highways so why won’t they enquire from Accra what the ministry is doing with their petition. My role was to receive the petition on my Ministers behalf which I did and I have subsequently submitted same so they should not get me angry. I even risked my life going to pick the petition from them on the day of the demonstration” he said

“The right to demonstrate is granted them under the law but they dare not burn tyres or block roads because I will ensure the law deals with them. What happened on May 2, will never be allowed to repeat again in this District” he assured

However the President of the Ningo Prampram Development Youth Association, Charway John said the association will continue with their planned demonstration unabated as the road in question is having a serious effect on the health of residents as well as affecting businesses within the area.

Mr Charway described the Chief Executive’s reaction as unfortunate and a disrespect to the people of Ningo Prampram.

“The DCE’s reaction is quite unfortunate and total disrespect to the Chiefs and people within this Traditional Area who are so much worried over the poor nature of roads within the District especially the Dawhenya Afienya road. These chiefs were all consulted far and wide before embarking on the demonstration so for him to say we can go ahead to demonstrate even for a month, I think it’s so unfortunate and he must come out to render an unqualified apology to the people of Ningo Prampram.” Mr Charway said

The youth President continued that, the youth of the Area will continue to demonstrate until such time where a clear action plan is given them by the government on how the roads within the District especially the Dawhenya Afienya road will be fixed.

---citinewsroom