Youth Employment Agency Now In Good Hands

During the John Dramani Mahama regime when you mention Youth Employment Agency all that came in mind was corruption.

Currently under the regime of H.E Nana Addo Dankwah Akufo-Addo when you mention the youth employment agency what comes in mind is their hardworking Chairman Sammy Awuku and his able Ceo Lawyer Justin Koduah Frimpong and Staff working relentlessly to eradicate unemployment in the system and also change the bad name the agency had gotten under the JDM regime.

The Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and staff of the Youth Employment Agency should be commended for always bringing innovative ideas on board just to reduce unemployment.

Now you see the Youth Employment Agency in news not for corrupt acts but rather working towards eradicating unemployment.

I’m happy and much convinced that with Chairman Sammi Awuku and C.E.O Lawyer Justin Koduah still at post 2020 won’t be a difficult task for the party.

I will admonish all youths in the party and the country at large to keep on believing in the NPP and support our interest as a party is to develop the nation just as our motto goes “Development In Freedom” .

David Antwi Boasiako Diaries

(Tescon President Elect)

Garden City University College

