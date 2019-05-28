Let's Team Up For Massive Victory In 2020—NDC Chairman

Mr Yaw Okyere

The newly elected Ahafo National Democratic Congress (NDC) Regional Chairman, Mr Yaw Okyere has advised his party members most especially the executives to come together and work for victory 2020 with unity and commitment.

Mr Okyere in a press conference today at Ahafo Nkasiem to commended delegatesfornmaking him the Regional Chairman in the just ended primaries.

According to him, victory over the New Patriotic Party (NPP) come 2020 general election wouldn't be easy indicating that, only unity and hard work can make their dreams come true.

He calla on the party executives, footsoldiers and supporters to team up for victory.

"The task ahead of us is not easy so we need to come together, campaign together and work together to win power come 2020 general election. We can't win the 2020 general election without United front," he said.