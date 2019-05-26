Hear Ye This, All Kumawuman Citizens Seeking the Prevalence of Truth and Justice in the Ongoing Kumawu Chieftaincy Dispute

On the afternoon of Saturday, 25 May 2019, while in the bath, I had a feeling of strong intuition to pass on inspirational message to my fellow Kumawuman compatriots the world over that are seeking the prevalence of truth and justice in the ongoing Kumawu chieftaincy dispute. I was wondering how and why that message suddenly descended upon me. And, as previously said in some of my publications, my experiences of such intuitional encounters are taken for God talking to me.

The message was to comfort and give hope to the teeming supporters of the most popular and famous and en masse-accepted Kumawuhene Barima Tweneboa Kodua V. Some of his supporters are getting worried because of his long absence from the public view owing to moving to London, United Kingdom, for the last two years for a specific reason.

My said intuitional encounter directed me to use analogies from the bible to persuade his supporters who feel let down to have hope and be reassured that God has a definite purpose for him, and for Kumawuman through him. Why has he moved to London? Is his movement going to be permanent meaning he has taken them from the river bank only to abandon them half-way in the middle of a big river, or it is for a temporary period?

The biblical answers given to me to pass on to his large followers and the entire citizens of Kumawuman are as follows;

Matthew 2:11-15 -:11 After coming into the house they saw the Child with Mary His mother; and they fell to the ground and worshiped Him. Then, opening their treasures, they presented to Him gifts of gold, frankincense, and myrrh. 12 And having been warned by God in a dream not to return to Herod, the magi left for their own country by another way.

13 Now when they had gone, behold, an angel of the Lord appeared to Joseph in a dream and said, "Get up! Take the Child and His mother and flee to Egypt, and remain there until I tell you; for Herod is going to search for the Child to destroy Him."

14 So Joseph got up and took the Child and His mother while it was still night, and left for Egypt. 15 He remained there until the death of Herod. This was to fulfil what had been spoken by the Lord through the prophet: "OUT OF EGYPT I CALLED MY SON."

Then comes the conclusive answer in Matthew 2:19-20 - :." 19 After Herod died, an angel of the Lord appeared in a dream to Joseph in Egypt. 20 "Get up!" he said. "Take the Child and His mother and go to the land of Israel, for those seeking the Child’s life are now dead."…

God has moved Kumawuhene Barima Tweneboa Kodua V temporarily to London for a specific reason. He has neither abandoned him nor Barima Tweneboa Kodua abandoned his followers and Kumawuman. No, God has a special assignment for him to fulfil to bring glory unto Him (God) and to the subjects or citizens of Kumawuman hence moving him out of Ghana for the moment.

If Joseph and Mary had not moved Jesus to Egypt as revealed to them in a dream by the angel of God, Jesus could not have lived to fulfil the prophetic revelations about him and God’s purpose of saving humanity through him by his preaching and the revelations of the Word of God, about salvation and the shedding of his blood on the cross as an atonement for our sins.

What is Atonement? It is "the doctrine concerning the reconciliation of God and humankind, especially as accomplished through the life, suffering, and death of Christ"

God has a good reason for whatever He does. And, the saying, "Count every misfortune as a blessing" holds true.

The verbatim quotes from the bible are more than enough to rekindle the hope that all those seeking for the truth and justice in the chieftaincy dispute have for Barima Tweneboa Kodua V. The way the message came to me while in the bath, clearly proves that it was coming from God.

I admire your patience. Patience is a virtue. Please share this message with all your social media contacts. To all those who can help in any meaningful way, thus financially, through intercessory prayers, words of encouragement, serve as shoulders to cry on, please do so while you enjoy the example shown in the following "We are the World" song" to help solve the famine crisis faced by Ethiopians from 1983 to 1985 that killed many Ethiopians.

The peace of God be unto you.

With God we are victorious.

Rockson Adofo

(Sunday, 26 May 2019)