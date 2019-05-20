Akufo-Addo Want CEOs To Support SDG Delivery Fund—Bawumia

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia

The President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has called for stronger action from Corporate Ghana to support the attainment of the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals.

In 2015, more than 190 world leaders committed to 17 Sustainable Development Goals, designed to be the blueprint to achieve a better and more sustainable future for all by 2030. They address the global challenges we face, including those related to poverty, inequality, climate, environmental degradation, prosperity, and peace and justice.

In a message delivered on his behalf by the Vice President of the Republic, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia in Accra on Monday 20th May, 2019, the President, who is co-chair of the UN Secretary-General’s Eminent Group of Advocates for the SDGs, noted that without stronger action from business, the goal of attaining the SDGs will remain a pipe dream.

“Success in achieving the SDGs is crucial to end poverty, protect our planet and ensure prosperity for all. I am delighted that many of you have embraced the SDGs and are integrating them into your business models. Without stronger action from business, the SDGs will remain a mere aspiration,” President Akufo-Addo emphasised.

“To give practical expression to the central role of the private sector in achieving the Goals, I have constituted a core group of CEOs as an advisory body on business and the SDGs.

“The group has crafted an excellent framework to coordinate Corporate Social Responsibility/Sustainability activities by your respective companies into a collective force for good. This initiative will take on an expanded role and I am calling on you to contribute to its development and successful implementation.

“As a first step, there is a commitment to establish an SDG Delivery Fund which will support transformational actions and human development at community levels, including the sinking of boreholes, establishment of reading centres for deprived communities, teacher training programs, ready for work programs for the youth and scaling up innovation actions through multi-purpose innovation centres.

“This Fund could be a game-changer in our efforts to achieve the SDGs. But we cannot fully operationalize this Fund without your expertise and resources. I call on you to embrace and support the SDGs Delivery Fund. Let’s work together and leverage the SDGs Delivery Fund to bring prosperity and dignity to millions of our people.

In a related development, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo's tenure as co-chair of the UN Secretary-General's Eminent Group of Advocates for the SDGs has been extended until December 2020.

In a related development, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s tenure as co-chair of the UN Secretary-General’s Eminent Group of Advocates for the SDGs has been extended until December 2020.