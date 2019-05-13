Africa Hall Renovations Get 28 Million Dollar Boost

Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, May 10, 2019 (ECA) – The Economic Commission for Africa (ECA) on Friday signed a contract with three companies for the multi-million dollar works to revamp the historic Africa Hall. The contract value is US $ 28,209,539.57.

The signing with contractor Africa Hall Projects FZE marks a paramount milestone of this iconic project. The contract for the renovation and refurbishment of Africa Hall is the biggest ever signed by the ECA with a supplier.

ECA Director of Administration, Carlos Haddad, signed the contract on behalf of the ECA.

“We are excited by the signing of the main renovation works contract which paves the way to upgrade the safety standards and restore the state-of-the-art technology while preserving the historic and heritage values to Africa Hall. We are confident the renovation will be completed on time and delivered in 2021 as budgeted for,” said Mr. Haddad.

He thanked the entire team, who were involved in the finalization of this contract, for their tireless effort to bringing this agreement into effect.

The construction works envision a complete renovation of Africa Hall main building related to infrastructures, surrounding landscape works, a new Visitor Entry Building, upgrades to the ECA compound perimeter wall, a new visitor car park and roadworks external to the ECA compound.

The contractor is Africa Hall Projects FZE, a joint venture incorporated as a free zone enterprise under the laws of the Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone of the United Arab Emirates. The three parties that have come together to form the joint venture are:

- CONSTRUZIONI 2000 S.R.I., a corporation, established under the laws of Italy.

- Bridge Construction P.L.C., a corporation, established under the laws of Ethiopia.

- R.C. Trade Ltd, a corporation, established under the laws of the Emirate of Ras Al Khaimah (U.A.E).

Alem Kiros Ashebir, Director and Legal Representative for Africa Hall Projects FZE, signed the contract representing the contractor and the General Manager of Bridge Construction P.L.C, Tesfalidet Tsige, was also present.

He expressed his gratitude to the ECA for this great opportunity following two and a half years of negotiations.

“The project will be delivered up to expectation and even beyond with the expertise of the contractors who have special skills with such levels of renovation,” assured Mr. Alem, adding his team was looking forward to their collaboration with the ECA on this important work.

For his part, George Ogboro, Chief of Supply Chain Management Section at the ECA, welcomed the contractor with delight on behalf of Executive Secretary Vera Songwe.

“This project is a major milestone not only for the contractor but also for Africa as a whole. African countries will be proud of the hall, even more, when the modernization project is completed,” said Mr. Ogboro.

He thanked all the team members at ECA who made this possible. He, however, noted that there was a lot to catching up needed to make up to for a lost time. Mr. Ogboro assured the contractor that they will receive maximum support from the ECA as they execute their work.

Mr. Antonio Baio, Project Manager of the Africa Hall Renovation project, assured the contractor that his team will do its best in supporting their work, adding everyone in the team was raring to go to ensure the renovations are done to perfection and completed on time.

The Africa Hall Renovation/Modernization Project was approved by the United Nations General Assembly (GA) in 2015 with a budget of about $57 million.

The iconic hall was built between 1959 and 1961 and inaugurated by Emperor Haileselassie on 26 February 1961.

