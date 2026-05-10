ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Macron boosts Egypt ties during Alexandria visit ahead of Africa-France summit

By Radio France Internationale
Egypt Frances President Emmanuel Macron (center L) and his Egyptian counterpart Abdel Fattah al-Sisi (center R) attend their bilateral meeting at the Senghor University in Borg el-Arab, near the Mediterranean coastal city of Alexandria on May 9, 2026. - AFP - LUDOVIC MARIN
SUN, 10 MAY 2026
France's President Emmanuel Macron (center L) and his Egyptian counterpart Abdel Fattah al-Sisi (center R) attend their bilateral meeting at the Senghor University in Borg el-Arab, near the Mediterranean coastal city of Alexandria on May 9, 2026. - AFP - LUDOVIC MARIN

Macron held talks with President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi before inaugurating the new campus of Senghor University, a French-speaking institution focused on development in Africa.

Both leaders praised the strength of bilateral relations, elevated to a strategic partnership in 2025. Macron highlighted growing trade and French investment, while Sisi called for expanded cooperation in sectors including industry, transport and education.

However, ties between Paris and Cairo have long drawn criticism from rights groups, like Human Rights Watch and Amnesty International who accuse France of prioritising security and economic interests — including major arms sales — over concerns about political repression in Egypt.

The two leaders inaugurated the revamped Senghor University campus, which Macron said would strengthen scientific and cultural cooperation within the Francophonie and help train future African leaders.

Macron also used the visit to promote his proposal for a “maritime coalition” of non-belligerent states to help secure the Strait of Hormuz amid ongoing regional tensions.

France positions aircraft carrier for possible mission in Strait of Hormuz

The French president is now heading to Nairobi for the “Africa Forward” summit with Kenyan President William Ruto, before travelling on to Addis Ababa for talks with Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed and a visit to the African Union.

(With newswires)

RFI
RFI

All the news from France, Europe, Africa and the rest of the world.Page: rfi

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.
Top Stories

18 hours ago

Army recruit loses hand during the clash Sandema: Funeral clash leaves four injured, army recruit loses hand

18 hours ago

Upper East: Residents raise concerns over Mahama’s 24-hour market policy Upper East: Residents raise concerns over Mahama’s 24-hour market policy

18 hours ago

Ex-Buffer Stock CEO and wife were not denied legal counsel on rearrest — EOCO Ex-Buffer Stock CEO and wife were not denied legal counsel on rearrest — EOCO

18 hours ago

PDS case: Lawyers detained were invited as suspects a day earlier -- EOCO PDS case: Lawyers detained were invited as suspects a day earlier -- EOCO

18 hours ago

Government explores autonomous rapid transit system to modernise intra-city transport Government explores autonomous rapid transit system to modernise intra-city tran...

18 hours ago

AU mourns demise of former Botswana President Festus Mogae AU mourns demise of former Botswana President Festus Mogae

18 hours ago

Economic recovery came at a cost to BoG — Sammy Gyamfi on 2025 losses Economic recovery came at a cost to BoG — Sammy Gyamfi on 2025 losses

18 hours ago

NPPs criticism of BoG 2025 losses disingenuous, hollow — Sammy Gyamfi NPP's criticism of BoG 2025 losses disingenuous, hollow — Sammy Gyamfi

18 hours ago

Ghana Armed Forces to conduct counter-insurgency exercise in Bono, Upper East regions Ghana Armed Forces to conduct counter-insurgency exercise in Bono, Upper East re...

May 9, 2026

Site forAdakluDistrict 24-hour economy market handed over to contractor Site for Adaklu District 24-hour economy market handed over to contractor  

Advertise Here

Just in....

Democracy must not be goods we import

Started: 25-04-2026 | Ends: 31-08-2026
body-container-line