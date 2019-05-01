Mahama Ask Workers Not To Despair In Akufo-Addo's Harsh Economy

“On this special day, I encourage you, our gallant workers and all citizens, not to despair. Don’t give up on yourselves and Ghana. Let’s keep hope alive and pray for better times in the coming years,” he said in his May Day message.

Former President, John Mahama, has urged workers in Ghana to continue giving out their best despite the harsh economic conditions they face.

According to him, Ghana has been plunged into a state of insecurity which threatens foreign and local investments.

Read John Mahama's May Day message below:

On the occasion of the 2019 May Day, I commend, on behalf of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), all Ghanaian workers and our comrades around the world for your untiring and immense sacrifices from dawn to dusk, all year round.

Through your toils, over the years, we have added to the gains of our forebears. I am, however, aware of the present harsh and hard socioeconomic environment within which so much is still expected of you.

In addition, I am aware of the unprecedented insecurity in our country, which is becoming a major threat to foreign and domestic investment in our economy.

Like many disappointed Ghanaians including yourselves, I am also aware of the numerous unfulfilled promises of this government, which has led to the twin phenomenon of massive job losses and massive unemployment.

On this special day, I encourage you, our gallant workers and all citizens, not to despair. Don’t give up on yourselves and Ghana. Let’s keep hope alive and pray for better times in the coming years.

On my part, I promise you truthful, selfless and dedicated leadership, to improve the wellbeing and security of all Ghanaians.

Let me also remind the government of the overarching need to work conscientiously towards the attainment of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), and in this particular case, Goal 8, which calls for the promotion of sustainable economic growth and decent work for all.

Happy May Day!